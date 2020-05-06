Paragon Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 100 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,512,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,716,000 after purchasing an additional 71,736 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Chemed by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,188,000 after purchasing an additional 61,361 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Chemed by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,697,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,831,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

CHE traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $420.00. 73,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,778. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $324.31 and a 1-year high of $513.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $422.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

