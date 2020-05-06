Paragon Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 759 Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,264,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,477,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $129.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.50.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie started coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.72.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

