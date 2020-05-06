Paragon Capital Management LLC Invests $38,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,637. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.38.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

