Paragon Capital Management LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 242,107 shares of company stock valued at $18,153,168 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.84. 4,550,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,327,438. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.