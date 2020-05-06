Paragon Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,197,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,885,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of -72.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra boosted their price target on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

