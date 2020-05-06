Paragon Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBM. State Street Corp lifted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 179,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 434.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FBM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.66. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Foundation Building Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBM. Zacks Investment Research cut Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Foundation Building Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

In other news, VP James R. Carpenter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 5,830 shares in the company, valued at $57,600.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

