Paragon Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 6,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 36,887 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.68. 1,844,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,456. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $123.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.62 and its 200-day moving average is $117.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

