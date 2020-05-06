Paragon Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.50. 7,199,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,450,633. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.64. The company has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

