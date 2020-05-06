Paragon Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 995 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 349.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,236,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,135,509. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.54. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

