Paragon Capital Management LLC Takes $30,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $7.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $397.76. 882,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,658. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Bank of America upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut O’Reilly Automotive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.06.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

