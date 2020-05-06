Paragon Capital Management LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 113,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,416,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 57.4% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 68.4% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.00. 36,217,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,257,336. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $237.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.79 and its 200-day moving average is $207.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

