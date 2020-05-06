Paragon Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 357,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,936,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,883,000 after buying an additional 61,542 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,337. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.05.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

