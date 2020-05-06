Paragon Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $235,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,499 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,234. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. 2,337,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

