Paragon Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 5.0% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,572,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 6,774,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after buying an additional 4,189,911 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1,432.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,583 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,185,000 after buying an additional 1,469,952 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,803,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.76. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Cfra upgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

