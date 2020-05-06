Paragon Capital Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 10.7% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $14,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.86. 755,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,136. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $188.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.89.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

