Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Lessened by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Paypal comprises approximately 2.0% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Paypal were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.43. 9,229,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,441,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $127.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Macquarie started coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

