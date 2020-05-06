Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Paypal worth $7,201,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paypal by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after acquiring an additional 327,750 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Paypal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Paypal by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 46,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.88 on Wednesday, reaching $128.31. 13,264,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,477,186. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

