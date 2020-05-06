PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of PCTI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.42. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,433. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. PC Tel has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.20 million, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.14.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. PC Tel had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that PC Tel will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised PC Tel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of PC Tel from $10.25 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

