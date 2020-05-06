PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:PCM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.10. 684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,339. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. PCM Fund has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $12.10.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

