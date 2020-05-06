Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $46.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.41 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

PGC traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.10. 59,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,641. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $343.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PGC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

In related news, Director F Duffield Meyercord bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $143,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,146. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $31,740.00. Insiders acquired 13,990 shares of company stock worth $214,113 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.