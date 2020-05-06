Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PCK)

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PCK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,054. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

