Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $$15.75 during trading on Wednesday. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

