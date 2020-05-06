Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 1st

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Shares of PCN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 75,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,210. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Get Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

About Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.