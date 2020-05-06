Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 1st

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.
Shares of PCN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 75,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,210. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $20.25.
About Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
