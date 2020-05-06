Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:PCI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 27,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,891. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

