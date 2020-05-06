PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

PDI traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.73. 246,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,799. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.06. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $33.90.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

