PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.
PDI traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.73. 246,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,799. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.06. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $33.90.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
