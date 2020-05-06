PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PGP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. 5,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,845. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

