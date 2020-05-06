PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:PKO)

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,320. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

