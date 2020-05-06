PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:PKO)

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,320. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $28.73.
About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund
