Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

PFN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. 7,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,288. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

