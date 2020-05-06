Pimco Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMF)

Pimco Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:PMF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,714. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. Pimco Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

