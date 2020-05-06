Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PML stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.44. 177,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,573. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

