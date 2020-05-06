Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMX)

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,221. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

