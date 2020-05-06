PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (PNI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 1st

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PNI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years.

PNI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 1,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,171. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

