Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Trading Up 17.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) was up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $28.99 and last traded at $26.86, approximately 129,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 79,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POWL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Powell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CJS Securities cut shares of Powell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Powell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1,836.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Powell Industries by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $269.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74.

About Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

