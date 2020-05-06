Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Trading Up 17.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) was up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $28.99 and last traded at $26.86, approximately 129,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 79,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POWL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Powell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CJS Securities cut shares of Powell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Powell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1,836.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Powell Industries by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $269.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74.

About Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit