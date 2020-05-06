Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Trading Up 17.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) was up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $28.99 and last traded at $26.86, approximately 129,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 79,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.
The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.17%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on POWL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Powell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CJS Securities cut shares of Powell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Powell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
The company has a market cap of $269.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74.
About Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL)
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
