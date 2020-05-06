PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.22)-(0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $60-61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.41 million.PROS also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.22–0.2 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PROS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of PRO stock traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 728,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,924. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65. PROS has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. PROS had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $66.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PROS will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

