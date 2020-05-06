PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.22)-(0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $60-61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.41 million.PROS also updated its Q2 2020
After-Hours guidance to -0.22–0.2 EPS.
Several research firms have weighed in on PRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PROS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.
Shares of PRO stock traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 728,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,924. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65. PROS has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.
About PROS
PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.
