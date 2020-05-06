PROS (NYSE:PRO) Trading Down 5.6% After Analyst Downgrade

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PROS traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $31.44, 728,741 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 376,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PRO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on PROS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PROS by 70.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,806,000 after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $5,601,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in PROS by 1,251.2% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 95,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 88,826 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PROS (NYSE:PRO)

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

