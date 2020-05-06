PROS (NYSE:PRO) Trading Down 5.6% After Analyst Downgrade

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PROS traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $31.44, 728,741 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 376,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PRO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on PROS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PROS by 70.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,806,000 after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $5,601,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in PROS by 1,251.2% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 95,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 88,826 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

