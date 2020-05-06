Provident Trust Co. Sells 6,450 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Provident Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,978 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.0% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $91.08. 4,241,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,087,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.22 and its 200-day moving average is $84.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.