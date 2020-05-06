Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Shares Down 7.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) were down 7.9% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $54.02 and last traded at $54.12, approximately 4,455,741 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,448,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.75.

The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.65). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. B. Riley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.08.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 57.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $80.95.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.