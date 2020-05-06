Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,099,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320,997 shares during the quarter. Equitable comprises about 2.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.76% of Equitable worth $319,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EQH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,547. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Equitable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nick Lane acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $63,058.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 59,475 shares of company stock worth $868,606. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

