Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 208,970 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 208,970 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Amgen worth $223,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 174,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.71. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

