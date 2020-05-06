Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 904,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,821 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Kellogg worth $54,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Kellogg by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,730. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on K shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $6,589,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,010,000. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

