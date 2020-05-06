QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,104,928 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 267,259 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of QUALCOMM worth $74,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.87. 8,172,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,424,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.11. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.