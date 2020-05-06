Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Announces Earnings Results

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative net margin of 25.40% and a negative return on equity of 84.05%. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter. Qumu updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:QUMU remained flat at $$2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. 221,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.01. Qumu has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Dougherty & Co cut Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.24 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

