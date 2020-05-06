Radware’s (RDWR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. 430,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,336. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. Radware has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Radware had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Radware by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,794,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,251,000 after acquiring an additional 213,954 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Radware by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,725,000 after acquiring an additional 67,292 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Radware by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,240,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Radware by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 355,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Radware by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.