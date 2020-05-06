RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) issued an update on its second quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.38-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $276-280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $286.55 million.RealPage also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.74-1.84 EPS.

NASDAQ:RP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.87. RealPage has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $65.74.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.57 million. RealPage had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of RealPage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.75.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 50,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at $76,250,264.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 182,249 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $10,801,898.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,768,442.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,959 in the last 90 days. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

