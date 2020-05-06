Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NovaGold Resources (NG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN: NG):

5/6/2020 – NovaGold Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

5/4/2020 – NovaGold Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

4/28/2020 – NovaGold Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

4/25/2020 – NovaGold Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

4/16/2020 – NovaGold Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

4/15/2020 – NovaGold Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

4/3/2020 – NovaGold Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – NovaGold Resources had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. 2,157,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,678. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $12.85.

Get NovaGold Resources Inc alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 81,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $895,403.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,361.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 12,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $113,876.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,873.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,146 shares of company stock worth $3,603,011.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 715.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 674.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.