Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Protalix Biotherapeutics (PLX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN: PLX) recently:

5/4/2020 – Protalix Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx(R). Protalix’s unique expression system presents a proprietary method for developing recombinant proteins in a cost-effective, industrial-scale manner. Protalix’s first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. “

5/2/2020 – Protalix Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/25/2020 – Protalix Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Protalix Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2020 – Protalix Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/8/2020 – Protalix Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

3/21/2020 – Protalix Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/20/2020 – Protalix Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. 251,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,941. Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.19.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

In other Protalix Biotherapeutics news, Director Aharon Schwartz purchased 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $155,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,000 shares in the company, valued at $155,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 114.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,494 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

