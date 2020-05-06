Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Reliant Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Reliant Bancorp has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

RBNC stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $161.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.17. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.69 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. Analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RBNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, Director Sharon Hughes Edwards bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $44,375.00. Also, Director William Lawson Mabry purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $43,680.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $102,615. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

