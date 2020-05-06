Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Issues Earnings Results

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter. Repro Med Systems had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

Shares of KRMD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $405.99 million, a PE ratio of 367.46 and a beta of 0.39. Repro Med Systems has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRMD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

