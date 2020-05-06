Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $69.73, but opened at $77.48. Republic Services shares last traded at $78.55, with a volume of 2,333,627 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $286,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,611,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,253,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Republic Services by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after buying an additional 490,107 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Republic Services by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,566,000 after buying an additional 464,369 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 714,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,062,000 after acquiring an additional 401,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

