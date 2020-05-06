Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Issues Earnings Results

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.94 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.83% and a negative return on equity of 90.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,193. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

